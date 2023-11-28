Thai girl enchanted by Chinese culture aspires to become cross-cultural tour guide

Ecns.cn) 10:15, November 28, 2023

(ECNS) -- A Thai girl studying at Jilin International Studies University said she is fascinated by Chinese culture and its beautiful scenery and plans to explore the country to share her experiences.

"China has rich cultural landscapes and magnificent natural scenery that I want to share with others," said Li Jiameng (her Chinese name), who is majoring in tourism management at the university.

Since 2023, Li has traveled to Beijing, Guangdong, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Yunnan, and more.

"China's traditional culture is profound, elegant, and so charming. I hope to learn more about it," she said. For her, tourism is not just about enjoying the beautiful scenery but also about tasting local delicacies.

Li Jiameng from Thailand is dressed in traditional Chinese costumes. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

She has experienced Chinese traditions such as the Dragon Boat Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, participating in activities like making Zongzi, eating mooncakes, and creating rabbit-shaped lanterns.

Li added that she does not plan to return to her hometown for the winter break this year. Instead, she wants to stay in China to enjoy winter activities such as skiing.

This year, Thailand has been promoting tourism through a series of activities to attract more Chinese tourists.

Li said that Thailand and China are countries with highly developed tourism industries, and the frequent exchange of tourists between the two countries is mutually beneficial.

Li Jiameng from Thailand learns to make a rabbit lantern. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

"After the opening of the China-Thailand high-speed railway, communication has become even more convenient," Li said.

She said she hopes to become a tour guide, providing tourists from Thailand and China with a full experience of natural landscapes and historical cultures.

