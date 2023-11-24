Home>>
From 'The Magic Paintbrush' to 'The Art of War'
November 24, 2023
Turkish sinologist Giray Fidan's fascination with Chinese culture began during primary school when he encountered the book "The Magic Paintbrush." This early encounter sparked his interest and eventually led him to pursue sinology at university. In 2014, Fidan collaborated with his professor to translate the renowned Chinese classic "The Art of War" from classical Chinese into Turkish. The translated version of the book became a bestseller in Turkey.
