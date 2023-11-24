1st Confucius classroom officially inaugurated in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 14:37, November 24, 2023

DHAKA, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The first Confucius classroom in Bangladesh, the Shanto Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom, has been officially unveiled here, with a ceremony attended by over 100 individuals.

Yao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, said in his remarks on Wednesday that the official inauguration is a new starting point and a milestone in the development of the classroom, adding that he hopes the students will seize the opportunity to learn Chinese and carry forward the friendship between China and Bangladesh.

Hong Bo, chairman of Honghe University Council, said his university is willing to work with Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology to actively carry out Chinese language teaching, cultural exchanges, teacher training and scientific research cooperation, so as to better meet the needs of Bangladeshi people to learn Chinese language and understand Chinese culture.

Mustafizul Hoque, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology, said his university will work with Honghe University to continuously promote the high-quality development of the classroom.

After the ceremony, an opening and awarding ceremony of a painting exhibition jointly participated by students of Honghe University and Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology was held at the Confucius classroom.

Established collaboratively by Honghe University in China and Shanto Mariam University of Creative Technology in Bangladesh in 2021, the Shanto Mariam-Honghe Confucius Classroom currently has more than 400 registered students.

