Trending in China | Chinese lion dance: Foshan lion head

(People's Daily App) 16:33, April 23, 2024

The Foshan lion head is a folk art and craft style that thrives in Foshan, Guangdong Province, with over two hundred years of history. It draws on the styling characteristics of Guangdong stone lions, incorporating exaggerated and romantic expressive techniques in both form and decorative design.

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

