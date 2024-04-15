Home>>
Four-year-old Xinjiang dancer
(People's Daily App) 16:50, April 15, 2024
Despite his very young age, this 4-year-old Xinjiang boy is already equipped with Xinjiang dance skills! A Chinese netizen commented, "dancing is inherited in the blood of Xinjiang people!"
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang holds exchange event with foreign diplomats
- Bazaar train boosts incomes for residents in Xinjiang, NW China
- Rescue operations underway in earthquake-jolted Xinjiang county
- Xinjiang's railway ports handle over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips
- High-tech empowers sowing of corn in NW China's Xinjiang
- Trending in China | Natural beauty methods in Xinjiang: Usma grass
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.