Monday, April 15, 2024

Four-year-old Xinjiang dancer

(People's Daily App) 16:50, April 15, 2024

Despite his very young age, this 4-year-old Xinjiang boy is already equipped with Xinjiang dance skills! A Chinese netizen commented, "dancing is inherited in the blood of Xinjiang people!"

