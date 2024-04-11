Home>>
Trending in China | Natural beauty methods in Xinjiang: Usma grass
(People's Daily App) 16:34, April 11, 2024
Xinjiang's breathtaking beauty holds a captivating secret behind its girls' thick eyebrows and long eyelashes. This secret lies in an ancient plant unique to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region: Usma grass. Revered by the Uygur people, it is often called "the grain of the eyebrows." Let's explore its beauty-enhancing properties!
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cosmetics take Southeast Asian beauty economy by storm
- Chinese market key to continued growth of Spanish beauty firms, manager says
- Chinese cosmetics gain popularity overseas
- Xinjiang holds exchange event with foreign diplomats
- Bazaar train boosts incomes for residents in Xinjiang, NW China
- Rescue operations underway in earthquake-jolted Xinjiang county
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.