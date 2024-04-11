Trending in China | Natural beauty methods in Xinjiang: Usma grass

(People's Daily App) 16:34, April 11, 2024

Xinjiang's breathtaking beauty holds a captivating secret behind its girls' thick eyebrows and long eyelashes. This secret lies in an ancient plant unique to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region: Usma grass. Revered by the Uygur people, it is often called "the grain of the eyebrows." Let's explore its beauty-enhancing properties!

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Wang Ruofan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)