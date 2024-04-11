Xinjiang holds exchange event with foreign diplomats

15:18, April 11, 2024 By Liu Xin and Xing Xiaojing ( Global Times

Photo: Li Hao/GT

Authorities from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held an event in Beijing on Wednesday to introduce the economic and social development and human rights protection in the region, with more than 70 foreign diplomats exchanging views with senior regional officials and also sharing their experience of visiting the region.

Wednesday also marked the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with attendees exchanging greetings for the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Senior officials from Xinjiang, including Ma Xingrui, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee, and Erkin Tuniyaz, deputy secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Regional Committee and also chairman of the regional government, delivered speeches at the event.

While discussing economic and social development as well as human rights protection, Erkin said the region's GDP in 2023 reached 1.9125 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.8 percent over the previous year.

Currently, the overall situation in Xinjiang is harmonious and stable, with a strong momentum of high-quality economic development. The unity among different ethnic groups continues to be consolidated and different religions co-exist and develop harmoniously. The human rights of people of all ethnic groups are fully guaranteed. "We are united and determined to build a beautiful Xinjiang in the new journey ahead," said Erkin.

The doors of Xinjiang have always been open. Also, the remarkable achievements in Xinjiang are widely recognized by the international community, said Erkin, who welcomed people to visit Xinjiang and experience the hospitality of the local people.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong emphasized that the achievements in economic and social development, as well as human rights protection in Xinjiang have garnered widespread recognition. However, a small group of individuals, viewing the region from a biased perspective, are disseminating falsehoods to undermine the region's development and violate the regional residents' basic human rights.

Lies are ultimately exposed in the face of facts and truth, Chen said, while also expressing gratitude to all diplomats and friends for their long-term care and support for the Xinjiang region.

"We hope that everyone will continue to be promoters of Xinjiang's opening-up, allowing the benefits of an open Xinjiang to reach more people from all countries," said Chen, calling on people to continue to uphold fairness and justice, to be objective and impartial, and to reject falsehoods.

Ambassadors from South Africa, Kazakhstan, Syria, Turkey, Iran and Pakistan also delivered speeches at the event.

While reviewing his visit to the Xinjiang region in 2023, Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele, Ambassador of South Africa to China, said at the event that he was impressed by the hospitality of the residents in Xinjiang.

The ambassador noted that Xinjiang has eradicated absolute poverty, allowing its people to fully enjoy religious freedom and coexist harmoniously amid diversity. Great efforts have also been made to promote rural revitalization, prevent those lifted out of poverty from falling back into it, and actively engage in infrastructure construction, promoting regional prosperity and development.

Shakhrat Nuryshev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China, noted that the Xinjiang region has a special position in the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. "I believe Xinjiang will play a bigger role and contribute more to developing Kazakhstan-China relations in the next 30 golden years," said the ambassador.

Dr. Ismail Hakk Musa, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to China, said he had visited Xinjiang twice since taking office in Beijing a year ago, during which he went to Kashi and Urumqi as well as ancient sites and modern marketplaces.

"I observed the rapid economic development throughout the region. This allows the people to enjoy economic and social rights, as stipulated by the right to development," said the ambassador. The ambassador also told the Global Times that he has full confidence in the future development of the Xinjiang region as well as China.

"I look forward to continuing our constructive and fruitful cooperation with Xinjiang," he said, noting that collaborative efforts will bring about significant outcomes at political, economic, cultural and social levels.

Xinjiang is a manifestation of the Chinese success story in modernization, governance and eradicating poverty, having enabled its people to make a huge leap into prosperity. It also shows the unity of the people, said Muhammad Hasanein Khaddam, Ambassador of Syria to China.

The ambassador noted that he is confident that the lies talked about China, and the Xinjiang region in particular, by some Western powers cannot hinder its path to prosperity and success.

Some ambassadors also talked about the significance of Xinjiang in the Belt and Road Initiative. Mohsen Bakhtiar, Ambassador of Iran to China, noted that the historical significance of Xinjiang as a vital hub along the ancient Silk Road continues to exist in the modern era.

The prominent role of Xinjiang in the Belt and Road Initiative provides all countries in the region with a good opportunity for economic cooperation and cultural exchanges. The Belt and Road Initiative outlines the framework of cooperation, and we must work hard to activate its potential accordingly, said Ambassador Bakhtiar.

In his speech, Khalil-ur-Rahman Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, said that he was proud of the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China and between Pakistan and China's Xinjiang region. Pakistan and the Xinjiang region are bound by the iconic Khunjerab Pass and linked through the Karakoram Highway, which is a living reminder of the ancient Silk Road.

Over the years, this relationship has further flourished, and the conception and implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has placed the Xinjiang region at the forefront of the connectivity agenda, said Ambassador Hashmi.

Pakistan highly values its relationship with China's Xinjiang region and looks forward to further promoting trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people interactions, said the ambassador.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)