High-tech empowers sowing of corn in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:28, April 15, 2024
In recent years, Hutubi county, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has constantly optimized its agricultural structure, actively promoted high-density corn planting techniques, and vigorously developed smart agriculture based on local conditions.
It has continuously consolidated the foundation of food security and embarked on a new path of grain production featuring full-process mechanization and comprehensive agricultural services.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang's railway ports handle over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips
- Trending in China | Natural beauty methods in Xinjiang: Usma grass
- Xinjiang holds exchange event with foreign diplomats
- Bazaar train boosts incomes for residents in Xinjiang, NW China
- Rescue operations underway in earthquake-jolted Xinjiang county
- Desert county in NW China's Xinjiang experiences bountiful cistanche harvest
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.