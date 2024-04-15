High-tech empowers sowing of corn in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:28, April 15, 2024

A farmer operates a seeding machine equipped with the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System to sow corn seeds in Lianfeng village, Dafeng township, Hutubi county, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 9, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Tao Weiming)

In recent years, Hutubi county, Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has constantly optimized its agricultural structure, actively promoted high-density corn planting techniques, and vigorously developed smart agriculture based on local conditions.

It has continuously consolidated the foundation of food security and embarked on a new path of grain production featuring full-process mechanization and comprehensive agricultural services.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)