Shanghai-style Qipao collection on exhibition in Brussels

BRUSSELS, May 13 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition on a collection of Chinese traditional Qipao dress and Shanghai culture will be open to the public from May 14 to Sept. 5 in Brussels.

The "Elegance and Style: Qipao and Shanghai Culture" exhibition launched at the China Cultural Center in Brussels will showcase more than 30 Qipao styles from the collection of the Shanghai City History Museum.

"By displaying different kinds of Qipao as well as photos and other exhibits, the exhibition presents the latest achievements in the protection, inheritance and innovative development of China's intangible cultural heritage represented by Shanghai-style Qipao, the perfect fusion of the classic and fashion along the course of time, and the unique charm of the city of Shanghai," Wu Gang, charge d'affaires a.i. of the Embassy of China in Belgium, said at the opening ceremony Monday.

Organized by the Shanghai City History Museum, the exhibition demonstrates the evolution of the iconic traditional Chinese dress and its importance in Chinese culture.

Zhou Qunhua, director of the Shanghai History Museum, said he hopes the exhibition will help strengthen friendship and cooperation between China and Belgium.

More than 100 guests, including Belgian residents and visitors from other countries, attended the opening ceremony. Several guests told Xinhua they were impressed by the finesse of the embroidery and patterns decorating the Qipao, and the way these dresses highlight the grace and femininity of women.

The Qipao, also known as the cheongsam, is a fitted silk or satin dress, often slit on the sides and featuring a mandarin collar.

