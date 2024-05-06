Global Champions Tour wraps, but Shanghai’s equestrian sports ride on

The 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) ended on Sunday at the brand-new Shanghai International Equestrian Center. Besides hosting the five-star competition, this new world-class permanent venue will enable Shanghai to attract more international equestrian events.

