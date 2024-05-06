Home>>
Global Champions Tour wraps, but Shanghai’s equestrian sports ride on
(People's Daily App) 16:25, May 06, 2024
The 2024 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) ended on Sunday at the brand-new Shanghai International Equestrian Center. Besides hosting the five-star competition, this new world-class permanent venue will enable Shanghai to attract more international equestrian events.
(Video source: City News Service)
