Conference to deepen exchanges on global prosperity held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:18, May 15, 2024

HONG KONG, May 14 (Xinhua) -- As an international event dedicated to nongovernmental dialogues on geopolitical issues, the three-day Global Prosperity Summit 2024 slated through Wednesday set the stage for closer people-to-people bond as leaders and experts in science and technology, international relations and sustainable development discussed responses to some of the most pressing global challenges.

"Cooperation, rather than de-globalization, is the only way realistic forward for the global economy -- and global progress in general," John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said while addressing the welcome dinner on Monday.

"We have decided to hold a conference on global prosperity because prosperity is vital to our future but global commitment to promoting greater prosperity for all is not salient," said Regina Ip, chairperson of Savantas Policy Institute, co-organizer of the summit.

Tuesday's panels cover themes like great power competition, national security obsession, as well as the need for greater cooperation in science and technology development and in fighting climate change. At the Young Leaders' Forum on Wednesday, young entrepreneurs and corporate executives across Asia will share their views on business opportunities on the horizon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)