Hong Kong to hold historical French fashion exhibition

Xinhua) 08:42, May 10, 2024

HONG KONG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) said on Thursday it will present an exhibition on historical French fashion from June 26, showcasing over 300 pieces of French costume, jewellery, and accessory from the late 18th to the early 20th centuries from the collection of the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.

Titled "The Adorned Body," the exhibition marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

With the exhibition lasting through Oct. 14, it is the first time the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris puts its comprehensive collection of historical French fashion on display in Asia. In five thematic sections, "The Adorned Body" explores the history of men's and women's fashions in France from 1770 to 1910.

"We hope to instill visitors' interest in the history of French fashion, as well as the evolution of fashion across time and its impact on global fashion, textile, and design," said Louis Ng, director of the HKPM.

The exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate together the links that have united China and France for 60 years, said Christine Macel, director of the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris.

