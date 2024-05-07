Hong Kong holds talent-themed forum in global talent drive

HONG KONG, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural Global Talent Summit opened Tuesday in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the first talent-themed international forum and exhibition organized by the current HKSAR government in its drive to attract global talent.

Addressing the two-day summit, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said that talent gets to thrive and grow in Hong Kong, a world-class economy. Under "one country, two systems", Hong Kong is bestowed with institutional strengths including a world-class business environment, a simple and low tax system, a highly open and internationalized market, and the free flow of information, capital, goods and people, he said.

"All these are key factors that attract talent to get both world-class work opportunities and a satisfying life in Hong Kong," Lee said.

In her keynote address, China's Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Wang Xiaoping said that she looks forward to seeing more talent across sectors as well as friends from the industrial and commercial sectors and academia at home and abroad coming to China, especially its HKSAR.

"They shall seize and make full use of the opportunities brought about by the high level of opening up of the Chinese mainland and HKSAR's prosperity and stability, and develop their careers, start their businesses and fulfill their dreams, making new contributions for the common development of China and the world as well as a community with a shared future for mankind," she said.

The two-day summit, together with a talent-themed exhibition, is expected to attract over 7,000 participants, the HKSAR government said.

