Overseas businessmen show confidence in Hong Kong's business environment

HONG KONG, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A number of trade exhibitions were held in Hong Kong in April, attracting visitors worldwide who expressed their confidence in the business environment of Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong is a very nice place. We are always happy to come," Belgian businesswoman Isolde Hanson said, adding that this was her first visit to Hong Kong after the pandemic. She had been to Hong Kong more than ten times before.

Hanson, who runs a company that sells metal products such as brooches and cufflinks, said the Hong Kong Gifts &Premium Fair was a good platform to help her and her colleagues find the right suppliers. Hong Kong's stable and secure environment makes them feel safe to do business here.

From April 20 to April 30, a number of lifestyle products and creative trade events were held in the city by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, including the Hong Kong Gifts &Premium Fair, the Hong Kong International Printing &Packaging Fair, Home InStyle, Hong Kong International Licensing Show and the Asian Licensing Conference.

At these trade events, product suppliers and buyers worldwide regarded Hong Kong as an ideal exhibition platform.

A French company that sells kitchenware and home accessories is a regular visitor to Hong Kong. For more than a decade, they have visited trade shows in Hong Kong as a buyer every year, except during the pandemic.

"People here are friendly and helpful," Amandine, a member of the French company, said, adding that she finds it convenient to do business in Hong Kong.

Since 2016, Filipino buyer Benedict has visited Hong Kong almost every year in search of business opportunities. He and his business friends in the Philippines are optimistic about Hong Kong's business environment.

Cristian from Romania was very interested in the new products at the show Home InStyle which featured traditional crafts, kitchenware, and accessories. "I wanted to find new partners in Hong Kong and connect with them," he said, adding that the trip was fruitful.

First-time buyers Emelie Rosen and Stephanie Bjork from Sweden said that after completing their work in Hong Kong, they would do sightseeing and explore the city.

At the trade events, exhibitors actively promoted their latest products to buyers. A Thai company that sells household goods has been a regular participant in Hong Kong exhibitions since 2000. Surachai, a manager from the company, said there are many business opportunities in Hong Kong, and it is worth continuing to explore business in the city.

At the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, a Japanese company displayed a variety of cultural and creative products, including stickers and coasters. This was their first exhibition outside Japan.

A representative of the company said Hong Kong is a very international city, which is conducive to product promotion and provides a platform to meet with buyers from around the globe. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's safe environment makes overseas people feel at ease doing business.

