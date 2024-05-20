Home>>
Hong Kong police busts biggest cocaine case of year
(Xinhua) 13:57, May 20, 2024
HONG KONG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) said Sunday that they have seized about 225 kg of suspected cocaine, marking the biggest cocaine seizure of this year, and arrested two men.
Officers raided a warehouse on Friday and found the suspected drugs hidden among containers said to be carrying scrap iron and shipped from South America.
The HKPF said that they believe all the drugs in the containers have been seized.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong economy sees upward trend: financial secretary
- Shanghai pilots new measures to facilitate personnel exchanges between Shanghai, Hong Kong and Macao
- University in Hong Kong develops AI lecturers including Albert Einstein to revolutionize college classrooms
- HKSAR gov't welcomes policy of visa-free entry via cruise ships at coastal provinces
- Conference to deepen exchanges on global prosperity held in Hong Kong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.