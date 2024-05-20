Hong Kong police busts biggest cocaine case of year

Xinhua) 13:57, May 20, 2024

HONG KONG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) said Sunday that they have seized about 225 kg of suspected cocaine, marking the biggest cocaine seizure of this year, and arrested two men.

Officers raided a warehouse on Friday and found the suspected drugs hidden among containers said to be carrying scrap iron and shipped from South America.

The HKPF said that they believe all the drugs in the containers have been seized.

