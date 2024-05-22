Macao's Q1 visitor expenditure up 35.9 pct year-on-year

Xinhua) 08:38, May 22, 2024

MACAO, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) of the Macao Special Administrative Region has reported that total spending of visitors, excluding gaming expenses, hit MOP 20.35 billion (around 2.53 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up by 35.9 percent year-on-year and 20.2 percent from the same quarter of 2019.

According to the DSEC on Monday, the total spending of overnight visitors (MOP 16.43 billion, around 2.05 billion dollars) and same-day visitors (MOP 3.92 billion, around 485.68 million dollars) rose by 33.1 percent and 48.5 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

The survey also noted that visitors' per-capita spending was MOP 2,293 (around 285.5 dollars), up 40.3 percent from the same quarter of 2019.

Noting the type of expense in the first quarter, the survey indicated that visitors spent mainly on shopping, followed by accommodation and food &beverages. Spending of those attending performances or competitions increased by 106.3 percent.

