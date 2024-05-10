Macao's population rises in 1st quarter: census service

MACAO, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao saw the Special Administrative Region's (SAR) total population rise to 686,400 at the end of the first quarter of this year.

The figure marks an increase of 2,700 quarter on quarter, showed data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) of Macao on Thursday.

The DSEC attributed the increase mainly to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao.

Regarding gender distribution, the female population, standing at 366,200, accounted for 53.4 percent of the total and exceeded the male population, which was 320,200.

A total of 856 live births were delivered in the first quarter, a decrease of 105 quarter on quarter, and meanwhile, mortality increased by 37 to 631, said the DSEC.

