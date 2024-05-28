Asian Investment Conference 2024 kicks off in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:08, May 28, 2024

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Investment Conference 2024 hosted by UBS opened on Monday in Hong Kong as the investment bank's largest investment event globally.

The five-day conference gathers over 3,000 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, as well as representatives of financial institutions and family offices. They will share views on growth, economic policies, supply chains, and generative artificial intelligence, among others.

"We are proud to host the conference, which has long been an occasion where Asian policymakers, experts, enterprises and investors converge," said Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific of UBS Group AG and UBS AG.

He said the conference will also touch upon structural trends that affect investment opportunities in Asia and other parts of the world.

Around 100 speakers will address the conference through Friday.

