Hong Kong's value of total export up 11.9 pct in April

Xinhua) 08:30, May 28, 2024

HONG KONG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Monday that in April 2024, the values of Hong Kong's total exports and imports of goods both recorded year-on-year increases, at 11.9 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.

In April, the value of total exports of goods was 378.7 billion HK dollars (about 48.5 billion U.S. dollars), and the value of imports of goods was 388.9 billion HK dollars. A visible trade deficit of 10.2 billion HK dollars, equivalent to 2.6 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said that the value of merchandise exports grew notably in April 2024 over a year earlier. Looking ahead, Hong Kong's export performance should improve further if external demand holds up. (1 U.S. dollar = 7.8 HK dollars)

