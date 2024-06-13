38th International Travel Expo to open in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 13:59, June 13, 2024

The photo shows the Hong Kong booth at the 38th International Travel Expo (ITE) Hong Kong, June 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Yongnuo)

The expo, co-locating with the 19th MICE Travel Expo will be held between June 13 to 16, 2024 in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. It has attracted about 500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries and regions, 20 of which are first-time exhibitors.

The picture shows the rocket model displayed by exhibitors at the 38th International Travel Expo (ITE) Hong Kong, June 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Yongnuo)

Visitors take photos at the 38th International Travel Expo (ITE) Hong Kong, June 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Yongnuo)

A visitors takes a photo at the 38th International Travel Expo Hong Kong (ITE). (Photo: China News Service/ Chen Yongnuo)

