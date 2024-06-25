Deinanthe caerulca spotted in C China’s Hubei
Blooming deinanthe caerulca flowers were recently spotted in the Wudaoxia National Nature Reserve in Baokang county, Xiangyang, central China’s Hubei Province.
A rare and endemic Chinese species, deinanthe caerulca is sporadically distributed throughout western Hubei. It was listed as a wild plant species with extremely small populations in Hubei in 2023. According to a staff member from the administration of the nature reserve, the deinanthe caerulca flowers discovered in Hubei this time are large in number, widely distributed and healthy.
Deinanthe caerulca flowers are spotted in Baokang county, Xiangyang, central China’s Hubei Province. (vip.people.com.cn/Chen Quanlin)
