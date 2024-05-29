Nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan sees increasing species richness

In recent years, 99 plant and animal species with new geographical distributions have been found at the Nangunhe National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Photo shows a scene at the Nangunhe National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yunnan Daily)

Among them, 37 wildlife species are under second-class state protection in China, including Gymnosphaera podophylla, a plant species, and blue-throated bee-eaters. Four new plant species, including the Begonia nangunheensis and Begonia cangyuanensis, as well as six new insect species have been discovered at the nature reserve. 211 bird species, 10 fish species, 8 amphibian species, and 55 insect species have been recorded at the nature reserve.

Photo shows a flower of a Begonia cangyuanensis plant, a new species discovered at the Nangunhe National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yunnan Daily)

The clouded leopard has also been spotted at the nature reserve since it was recorded at the reserve 18 years ago. Tarantula spiders have been discovered at the nature reserve for the first time, while four newborn Asian elephants have been monitored since 2018.

The management bureau of the Nangunhe National Nature Reserve has collaborated with several research institutes to comprehensively enhance management, provide biodiversity monitoring and scientific research capabilities.

A silver pheasant, which is under second-class state protection in China, perches on a tree branch at the Nangunhe National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yunnan Daily)

