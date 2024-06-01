Chinese vice premier urges efforts on Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program

Xinhua) 11:02, June 01, 2024

HOHHOT, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has urged efforts to fight desertification in the eastern part of the Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Program, a large-scale afforestation project, and shore up the ecological barrier in northern China.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region from Thursday to Friday for the shelterbelt program as well as other key ecological projects.

During his trip, He investigated the progress of desertification prevention and control, learned about the major obstacles in the field, and inspected a project for comprehensive environmental improvement.

He called for efforts to expand, improve and protect the green areas, and make greater progress in the shelterbelt program.

The vice premier stressed the need to focus on key projects, promote the use of effective desert control methods in accordance with local conditions, consolidate and expand the desert control outcomes, and advance ecological industries.

He asked relevant departments to strengthen coordination and improve the policy support for the shelterbelt program, and urged localities to prioritize the key projects and join efforts on desertification prevention and control within the region.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)