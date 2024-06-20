China's central region endeavours to protect eco-environment

Xinhua) 10:44, June 20, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a view of a mountain road in Hongtiguan Township, Pingshun County of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 20, 2023 shows a view of Huangmaojian mountain in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows a view at Ruqin lake in Lushan City, China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows people visiting the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in China's Anhui Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 21, 2023 shows a view at Lulin lake in Lushan City, China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows a view at a forest farm in Daye City of central China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2024 shows a view at the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in China's Anhui Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows tunnels of Wuyi section of Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu high-speed railway in central China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 17, 2023 shows a view at Ruqin lake in Lushan City, China's Jiangxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a view of Songshan Mountain in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 10, 2024 shows a view at a demonstration park for integrated development of agriculture and tourism industry in Longzhen Village, Pingshun County of China's Shanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2023 shows a view of Huangmaojian mountain in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 20, 2023 shows a view at Changjiang Village in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2023 shows a view of Huangmaojian mountain in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2021 shows a view in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 11, 2023 shows the scenery of Wuxia Gorge in central China's Hubei Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows vehicles moving on a road over a river in Xingshan County of central China's Hubei Province.

Paraglider enthusiasts glide in the Taihang Mountain area in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, June 8, 2023.

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2024 shows people visiting the Huangshan Mountain scenic area in China's Anhui Province.

