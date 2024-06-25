We Are China

China's Hanzhong strengthens ecological protection of Hanjiang River's source, wetlands

Xinhua) 08:37, June 25, 2024

Citizens visit Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

The Hanjiang River, the largest tributary of the Yangtze River, originates from Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. It is also an important supply source for the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

In recent years, local authorities of Hanzhong have promoted green development, and strengthened the ecological protection and restoration of the Hanjiang River's source and wetlands, so as to build a beautiful city to live in.

This photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows lotus flowers at Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Volunteers collect garbage at Hanshuiyuan national wetland park in Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

This photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows a waterfall at Hanshuiyuan national wetland park in Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Liu Yuyuan/Xinhua)

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Liu Yuyuan/Xinhua)

Citizens jog at Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

Citizens do exercises at Tianhan Wetland Park in Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 23, 2024 shows the source of the Hanjiang River in Ningqiang County of Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

