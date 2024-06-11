Black-necked cranes breed babies in wetlands in Xainza County, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:20, June 11, 2024

A black-necked crane and its baby are seen at a wetland in Xainza County of Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 9, 2024. Black-necked crane couples are breeding babies in wetlands at an altitude of about 4,700 meters in Xainza County. Every year around the time of June, pairs of black-necked cranes migrate to Xainza County to hatch eggs on grass piers surrounded by water. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

