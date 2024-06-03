Desert wetland showcases environmental protection in Ningxia
A sightseeing boat cruises at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
Ningxia has launched ecological protection projects, restored wetland ecology and improved community environment in recent years.
Aerial view of the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
A sightseeing boat cruises at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
Aerial view of the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
Aerial view of the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rare birds spotted in north China's wetland
- In pics: waterfowls seen at coastal wetland in N China's Hebei
- Zhejiang's national wetland park makes efforts to improve ecological environment
- View of Hunan Songya Lake national wetland park in central China
- Birds forage at Nanhui Dongtan wetland in E China's Shanghai
- Black-necked cranes spotted at wetland in China's Xizang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.