Desert wetland showcases environmental protection in Ningxia

Ecns.cn) 12:38, June 03, 2024

A sightseeing boat cruises at the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

Ningxia has launched ecological protection projects, restored wetland ecology and improved community environment in recent years.

Aerial view of the Shahu Lake scenic spot in Shizuishan, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 2, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jing)

