Scenery of tidal flat wetland along Qiantang River in Hangzhou
A drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows waterfowl resting in tidal flat wetland along the lower reaches of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows tidal flat wetland along the lower reaches of the Qiantang River and a provincial tidal flat wetland park under construction in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows a tide rushing through tidal flat wetland along the lower reaches of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows tidal flat wetland along the lower reaches of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
