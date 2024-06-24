Shaanxi's Fuping County makes efforts to improve ecological environment

Xinhua) 09:17, June 24, 2024

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Wenquan River wetland park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

In recent years, local government has taken measures to manage the Shichuan River and its tributary Wenquan River, improving their ecological environment.

Nowadays, the Shichuan River national ecological park and the Wenquan River wetland park have become the county's two ecological corridors, where residents can enjoy the beautiful scenery and get close to the nature.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Wenquan River wetland park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Wenquan River wetland park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Shichuan River national ecological park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Wenquan River wetland park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Shichuan River national ecological park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Wenquan River wetland park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Shichuan River national ecological park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Shichuan River national ecological park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Wenquan River wetland park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Shichuan River national ecological park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows scenery at the Shichuan River national ecological park in Fuping County, Weinan City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

