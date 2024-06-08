China plans to build more beautiful bays to improve marine ecology

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up its construction of "beautiful bays" in an effort to conserve its marine ecology and environment.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has issued a plan to build more than 110 bays across the country by 2027. These bays will achieve harmony between people and the marine environment, with the ministry noting that "clear water and clean beaches, and shoals of fish and flocks of seabirds" will be seen.

The 110 figure will account for about 40 percent of China's major bays, according to the ministry.

The plan also sets the goal of transforming seven cities, including Xiamen, into model zones where all coastal areas can be classed as beautiful bays.

It details three tasks, including the protection and restoration of typical marine ecosystems, and the improvement of key sewage outlets that empty into the sea.

The ministry said that China's long-term goal is to build all 283 of its major bays into beautiful bays by 2035, with that figure including the 110 outlined in the plan.

In recent years, China has channeled increased energy into the protection of its marine ecology and environment as part of its efforts to promote the construction of a beautiful China.

The revised Marine Environment Protection Law came into force on Jan. 1, 2024, strengthening the accountability of local governments and creating new systems, including zoning management and comprehensive control systems.

