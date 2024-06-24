Scenery of Yinghu Lake scenic spot in Ankang, NW China
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows the scenery of Yinghu Lake scenic spot in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Water quality of Yinghu Lake has improved significantly in recent years, and the forest coverage rate along its shore has reached 76 percent. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows a view of the Ankang hydropower station in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Water quality of Yinghu Lake has improved significantly in recent years, and the forest coverage rate along its shore has reached 76 percent. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)
A stitched aerial drone photo taken on June 21, 2024 shows the scenery of Yinghu Lake scenic spot in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Water quality of Yinghu Lake has improved significantly in recent years, and the forest coverage rate along its shore has reached 76 percent. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)
