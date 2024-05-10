City parks create livable urban environment in Baoji, NW China

Xinhua) 17:04, May 10, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a night view along the Weihe River in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows an area for sports activities along the Weihe River in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a city view along the Weihe River in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Citizens spend their leisure time at a small city park in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 9, 2024. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Citizens play badminton at a park in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 9, 2024. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows an area for sports activities along the Weihe River in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a city view along the Weihe River in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a city view along the Weihe River in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a city view in Baoji, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located at the foot of the Qinling Mountains and along the Weihe River, Baoji of northwest China's Shaanxi Province has continued to make efforts to create a livable urban environment. In recent years, a total of 36 small city parks have been built, providing citizens with activity space for leisure and sports, and improving the ecological environment of the city as well. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)