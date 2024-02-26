We Are China

In pics: Shehuo folk performance in Baoji, NW China

Xinhua) 09:57, February 26, 2024

People attend a Shehuo performance in Huanghuayu Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

The Shehuo parade, a time-honored performance enjoying widespread popularity in rural areas across China, originated from ancient sacrificial activities to pray for a good harvest about 2,000 years ago.

Later on, as dancing and singing performances were absorbed into the parade, it gradually evolved into a folk custom staged during the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival, believed to remove bad luck and bring a fresh start in the new year.

The Shehuo folk performance in Baoji made it onto the list of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

Longxian County, referred to as Long Zhou in the old days, is well-known for the local Shehuo parade featuring authentic and inclusive performance and simple yet exquisite facial make-up.

People attend a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Villagers prepare to attend a Shehuo performance in Huanghuayu Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

People attend a Shehuo performance in Zhigou Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An aerial drone photo shows a Shehuo perforamcne in Zhigou Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

People attend a Shehuo performance in Zhigou Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An aerial drone photo shows a Shehuo parade in Huanghuayu Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An aerial drone photo shows a Shehuo perforamcne in Zhigou Village of Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

An aerial drone photo shows a Shehuo parade in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

