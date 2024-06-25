Feature: Foreign vloggers captivated by China's safety, cleanliness and modernity

Xinhua) 09:13, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Hutchinsons, a British couple who decided to sell their house and embark on a global journey with their daughters for over 10 months, were taken aback upon arriving in China on March 18 this year. Wandering the streets of Guangzhou in the early morning, they marveled at the peaceful and pristine environment.

The couple shared messages to inform fellow Britons about their experiences: "You're going to love China. It is the most amazing country I've ever had the pleasure to travel to. It is safe! It is cheap! It is AMAZING! "

This British family is just one of the many foreigners who have traveled to China and been amazed by its development, which surpassed their previous expectations.

Before their arrival in China, they experienced anxiety and unease. However, once they arrived, they were pleasantly "surprised" to find that the country is incredibly safe, convenient, and hospitable.

Currently, foreign nationals from 54 countries are eligible for the 72/144-hour transit visa-free policies effective at 31 ports in 23 cities across 18 Chinese provinces. During the visa-free stay, they are permitted to engage in short-term activities such as travel and business visits.

With the support of favorable policies, a growing number of foreign tourists are choosing to visit China, immersing themselves in its rich history, splendid civilization, and awe-inspiring landscapes.

China has experienced a significant surge in foreign tourists, resulting in a remarkable increase in visitors. Official data show that the number of foreigners visiting China in the first quarter of this year increased more than threefold compared to the same period last year. A total of 466,000 visas were issued to foreigners, up 118.8 percent year-on-year. Additionally, nearly 1.99 million foreigners entered China visa-free, a year-on-year increase of 266.1 percent.

Scenic spots in China are often crowded with international tourists, and travel videos tagged with "ChinaTravel" are becoming extremely popular on social media platforms.

In the past year, there has been an upsurge in videos showcasing foreign vloggers exploring China. These videos portray China as a country that defies preconceived notions, predominantly conveying a positive tone. When discussing their motivations for documenting their journeys in China, these vloggers often mention the negative portrayals of China in Western media as a driving factor.

These foreign tourists who visit China have become enthusiastic advocates of Chinese culture, effectively serving as ambassadors for the globally recognized "Charming China" brand.

The everyday aspects of life that Chinese people often take for granted have become a source of fascination for foreigners.

Safety is a fundamental aspect consistently emphasized by foreign vloggers in their videos about China. Whether in bustling metropolises or serene rural landscapes, they express their deep appreciation for the safe and secure environment the country provides.

Poppy is a travel vlogger with around 155,000 subscribers on YouTube. In a video posted on her channel "Where's Poppy," she enthusiastically described the safety of traveling in China. "Is China safe and more specifically is it safe to travel alone in China as a woman? The safety level here in China is really good. "

American travel vlogger Drew Binsky has remarked, "China is one of the safest countries I've ever traveled to. I felt comfortable walking around even late at night in cities like Beijing and Shanghai. The police presence is noticeable, and it adds to the overall feeling of security."

Cleanliness is a virtue that foreign travel vloggers eagerly emphasize when documenting their experiences in China. "China's commitment to cleanliness is evident everywhere you go. The public restrooms are clean and well-stocked, and there's a culture of keeping public spaces tidy. We were pleasantly surprised by how well-maintained everything is," commended one vlogger.

Many travel vloggers are greatly impressed by China's modernization. The young duo from the TriFate Lifestyle channel were astounded by the level of modernization they witnessed upon their arrival in Guangzhou, China. As they spent a few days exploring the city, they were particularly impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure. Their journey continued as they boarded a high-speed train to Shenzhen, which they hailed as the epitome of a futuristic city in China.

These vloggers also found themselves consistently fascinated by the allure of Chinese culture, amazed by the country's remarkable modern development and enthralled by its culinary delights, which left a lasting impression on them.

In one of her videos, Poppy told audiences about her journey from Hong Kong to Shenzhen, China. "Upon arriving, I quickly learned that my expectations of China were completely wrong. This city and this country are truly something else," she said.

In the era of social media, these foreign vloggers have emerged as influential storytellers, adept at capturing the essence of the countries they visit and sharing their experiences with a global audience. In the case of China, these intrepid vloggers have been swift to highlight the country's noteworthy safety, cleanliness, and modernity, effectively dispelling stereotypes and providing a renewed and authentic perspective on a real China.

The genuine encounters and interactions captured in these travel videos are breaking down barriers, fostering cultural exchanges, and promoting mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world.

With an increasing number of foreigners embarking on their journeys of exploration in China, the enchantment and charisma of the country are becoming ever more apparent, igniting a sense of pride among both Chinese and foreign audiences alike.

Undoubtedly, there will be a notable surge of travel vlogs on social media soon, as visitors from diverse nations enthusiastically proclaim into their cameras, "China, here we come!"

