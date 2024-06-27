We Are China

Xiamen attracts tourists with natural, cultural charm

People's Daily Online) 10:02, June 27, 2024

Photo shows the lotus pond in Wenbita Park in Tongan district of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Wenbita Park, featuring beautiful natural scenery and various historic sites, adds a touch of poetic beauty to the city and presents a vibrant summer scene.

Located in Tongan district, Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province, the park has become quite attractive to tourists and residents for the blossoms of flowers, the vast lotus pond and the ancient paths.

It is also renowned for the Wenbi Tower. Built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), this solid stone tower stands as the largest existing ancient stone pagoda in Tongan district.

The harmonious integration of the stunning natural scenery and the historic sites makes Wenbita Park a cultural landmark of Tongan district, as well as a vital link between the past and the present.

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

A bee collects honey in Wenbita Park in Tongan district of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A white-eye bird forages among the flowers in Wenbita Park in Tongan district of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Photo shows a cicada on the willow branch in Wenbita Park in Tongan district of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Bougainvillea flowers are in full bloom in Wenbita Park in Tongan district of Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Wenbi Tower dates back more than 400 years in Wenbita Park in Xiamen’s Tongan district, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

An aerial photo shows Wenbi Tower in Wenbita Park in Xiamen’s Tongan district, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

An aerial photo shows Wenbi Tower in Wenbita Park in Xiamen’s Tongan district, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

An aerial photo shows the view of Wenbita Park in Xiamen’s Tongan district, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Photo shows the Ganlu Pavilion situated in Wenbita Park in Xiamen’s Tongan district, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Tourists take photos in Wenbita Park in Xiamen’s Tongan district, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bo)

