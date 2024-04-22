Coe lauds China's leading role in hosting global athletics

Xinhua) 13:34, April 22, 2024

XIAMEN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- World Athletics president Sebastian Coe emphasized China's pivotal role in hosting world-level events during his visit to Xiamen for the Diamond League season opener.

Coe's enduring connection with China traces back to his election as president of the global governing body at the 50th International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) Congress held in Beijing. Just three days later, the 2015 World Athletics Championships commenced in the same city.

Although Coe assumed office officially after the conclusion of Beijing 2015, he claimed to have remained profoundly impressed by China's capability and enthusiasm for hosting major events. This enthusiasm is one of the factors contributing to the decision to bring back the track and field flagship event to Beijing after a 12-year hiatus.

Reflecting on the selection process for the 2027 World Athletics Championships, Coe remarked on Saturday that "it was a very competitive bidding process, with many cities starting out. However, the overwhelming judgment of the evaluation panel was that Beijing stood out as the clear choice."

He also commended the efforts of the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), highlighting the importance of their collaboration with World Athletics.

"Every event hosted in China is well organized. I have been here on many occasions, including cross-country, indoor, outdoor, road races, and marathons. So I have no reason to doubt the Diamond League will be an outstanding success," stated Coe, as he shifted his focus to the upcoming Diamond League event in Suzhou following the conclusion of the Xiamen leg.

Looking ahead, China is set to host more major international athletics events in the coming years, including the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, the 2025 World Athletics Relay in Guangzhou, and the 2027 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Yangzhou.

