Athletes participate in pre-event school visit activity in Xiamen, China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:42, April 19, 2024

Pole vaulter Chris Nilsen (front L) of the United States takes a selfie with local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Sprinter Fred Kerley (front) of the United States adjusts a starting block during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Sprinter Devynne Charlton (C) of Bahamas signs autographs to local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Sprinter Fred Kerley (L) of the United States interacts with a local student during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks (front L) and Chris Nilsen (front R) of the United States interact with local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Sprinter Fred Kerley (2nd L) of the United States interacts with a local student during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks (L) of the United States poses with Chen Yantong, a 12-year-old Chinese student sprinter, during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks (1st L) and Chris Nilsen (2nd L) of the United States interact with local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Sprinter Fred Kerley (2nd L) of the United States gives a thumbs up to local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Sprinter Fred Kerley (L) of the United States interacts with local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Sprinter Devynne Charlton (C) of Bahamas demonstrates hurdling to local students during a pre-event school visit activity before the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Xiamen Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

