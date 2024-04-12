Uganda to send four athletes for Diamond League in Xiamen

Xinhua) 11:02, April 12, 2024

KAMPALA, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Uganda will field four athletes for the season-opening World Athletics Diamond League in Xiamen, China on April 20.

Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), told Xinhua on Thursday that the four athletes are Dan Kibet, Oscar Chelimo, Winnie Nanyondo and Peruth Chemutai.

Fresh from winning a silver medal at the African Games in Ghana last month, Chemutai is entered for the 3,000m steeplechase, where she will compete against the likes of Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech and Sembo Almayew of Ethiopia.

"I have prepared well and I'm looking forward to the race in China," said Chemutai, who took gold in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nanyondo will compete in the 1,500m against the likes of Kenya's Faith Kipyegon and Habitam Alemu of Ethiopia, while Kibet and Chelimo will compete in the men's 5,000m.

"We expect our four athletes to perform well in China as some of these Diamond League races will also help some of them prepare for the Paris Olympics," Otuchet added.

After the Xiamen leg, the second stop of the Diamond League will take place in China's Suzhou on April 27. The series will run through mid-September, with a short break for the Paris Olympics.

