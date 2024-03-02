Highlights of 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

Xinhua) 15:57, March 02, 2024

Amelia Campbell of Britain reacts during the women's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yemisi Ogunleye of Germany reacts during the women's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Xinhua)

Sarah Mitton of Canada reacts during the women's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Ryan Crouser of the United States competes during the men's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Sarah Mitton of Canada competes during the women's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Ryan Crouser of the United States reacts during the men's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Ryan Crouser of the United States reacts during the men's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Ryan Crouser (C) of the United States, Tom Walsh (L) of New Zealand and Leonardo Fabbri of Italy celebrate after the men's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Christian Coleman of the United Statas celebrates winning the men's 60m final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Xinhua)

Christian Coleman (R), Noah Lyles (C) of the United States and Ackeem Blake of Jamaica cross the finish line during the men's 60m final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Xinhua)

Sarah Mitton of Canada celebrates after winning the women's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Christian Coleman (R), Noah Lyles (C) of the United States and Ackeem Blake of Jamaica compete during the men's 60m final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Xinhua)

Sarah Mitton of Canada reacts during the women's shot put final of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Britain, March 1, 2024. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)