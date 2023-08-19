Chinese racewalking athletes train ahead of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu (R) of China trains with her coach Jiang Qiuyan ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Ma Zhenxia of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Ma Zhenxia of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu (R) of China trains with her coach Jiang Qiuyan ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu (R) of China trains with her coach Jiang Qiuyan ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu (R) of China trains with her coach Jiang Qiuyan ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Ma Zhenxia (R) of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Yang Jiayu (L) of China trains with her coach Jiang Qiuyan ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Racewalking athlete Ma Zhenxia of China trains ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 near the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary on Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
