China-ASEAN International Canoeing Open held in south China

Xinhua) 10:47, June 22, 2023

NANNING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 China-ASEAN International Canoeing Open took place in Nanning, the capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday.

Over 300 canoeing enthusiasts, guided by elite athletes from China's Yunnan, Guangdong, and Guangxi provinces, participated in the race. An additional 32 overseas athletes from countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, the United States, India, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria also took part in the event.

Pan Jianhui of the local Sports Bureau stated to Xinhua that the open event aimed to give canoeing fans an opportunity to interact and connect, as well as to encourage more individuals, particularly young people, to engage in water sports.

Samyuell Mongkhounsavath, an American canoeing enthusiast, participated in the 200-meter race and greatly enjoyed the competition. "It was a warm and unforgettable experience, everything was beautiful," he shared.

