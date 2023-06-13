Home>>
Xinhua sports photos of the week
(Xinhua) 09:01, June 13, 2023
Wang Xinyu (L) of China/Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei kiss the Simonne Mathieu Cup after winning the women's doubles final against Leylah Fernandez of Canada/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Iga Swiatek looks at the falling top of Suzanne Lenglen trophy during the trophy ceremony for the women's singles final match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
