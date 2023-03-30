We Are China

Aerial view of stadium for Chengdu World University Games

Ecns.cn) 15:59, March 30, 2023

Aerial view shows the stadium and gymnasiums for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

The Chengdu 2021 World University Games will take place from July 28 to August 8, 2023. The Dong'an' Lake Sports Park includes one stadium, three gymnasiums.

