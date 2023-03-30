Home>>
Aerial view of stadium for Chengdu World University Games
(Ecns.cn) 15:59, March 30, 2023
Aerial view shows the stadium and gymnasiums for the 31st Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)
The Chengdu 2021 World University Games will take place from July 28 to August 8, 2023. The Dong'an' Lake Sports Park includes one stadium, three gymnasiums.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: China to upgrade public fitness to achieve sporting powerhouse goals
- Posters: Young Chinese athletes shine in global sports arena
- Sports development picking up speed in rural China
- Highlights of 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
- Gong Lijiao, Su Bingtian elected as CAA vice presidents
- Yearender: Top 10 world sports news events in 2022
- China's major sports titles in numbers in 2022
- Yearender: Top 10 Chinese sports news events in 2022
- Yearender: Chinese football, basketball and volleyball's mixed bag in 2022
- Yearender: China forges ahead to become sporting powerhouse
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.