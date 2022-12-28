China's major sports titles in numbers in 2022

Xinhua) 10:09, December 28, 2022

Su Yiming of China celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the men's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Following are the numbers of major titles won by Chinese athletes in the year of 2022:

93 - Chinese athletes won a total of 93 major titles (in the Winter Olympics, world championships and World Cups) in 21 disciplines.

51 - 51 of the 93 major titles came from Olympic disciplines: speed skating, short-track speed skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboard, shooting, rowing, canoe sprint, weightlifting, taekwondo, athletics, swimming, diving, artistic swimming, gymnastics, trampoline, table tennis and badminton.

11 - seven Chinese athletes broke 11 world records, five in Olympic disciplines.

3,724 - Since the reform and opening up in 1978, Chinese athletes have won 3,724 world major titles and have broken world records for 1,200 times. Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Chinese athletes have won 3748 major titles and set 1374 world records.

