China sports: Inspiring 2022, promising 2023
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:14, December 23, 2022
With the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 4, the day of the Beginning of Spring, China embarked on a spring for sport competition and undertakings in 2022.
Double Olympic city
An intricately designed cauldron holds the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the National Stadium on Feb 4. [Photo/Xinhua]
With extraordinary sporting feats, rich legacy and excellent organization during a challenging period of the pandemic, Beijing became the world's first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games and has inspired a nationwide winter sports boom that attracted 346 million people in winter sports and related activities in the run-up to the Games.
