Highlights of 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Chen Ting of China celebrates after the women's triple jump event at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Chen Ting of China competes during the women's triple jump event at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Chen Ting of China reacts during the women's triple jump event at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Chen Ting (R) of China talks to her coach during the women's triple jump event at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Fan Tianrui of China celebrates after the men's 400m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Fan Tianrui of China prepares before the men's 400m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Fan Tianrui of China celebrates after the men's 400m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
Shi Yuhao (C) of China crosses the finishing line during the men's 60m final at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)
