Fang Yaoqing of China claims title of men's triple jump at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 10:29, February 12, 2023

Gold medalist Fang Yaoqing of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of men's triple jump at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Fang Yaoqing (L) of China receives the medal during the awarding ceremony of men's triple jump at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Fang Yaoqing (L) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of men's triple jump at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Fang Yaoqing (C) of China, silver medalist Praveen Chithravel (L) of India and bronze medalist Yu Gyumin of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of men's triple jump at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Fang Yaoqing of China reacts during the awarding ceremony of men's triple jump at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo by Kalizhan Ospanov/Xinhua)

