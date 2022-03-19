Lazaro Martinez wins men's triple jump gold at World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade

Xinhua) 13:27, March 19, 2022

Gold medalist Lazaro Martinez of Cuba celebrates after the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Donald Scott of the United States competes during the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Lazaro Martinez of Cuba competes during the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Silver medalist Pedro Pichardo of Portugal celebrates after the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal competes during the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

Bronze medalist Donald Scott of the United States, gold medalist Lazaro Martinez of Cuba and silver medalist Pedro Pichardo of Portugal (From L to R) celebrate after the men's triple jump final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 in Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia, March 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

