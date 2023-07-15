China dominates women's discus throw, pole vault at Asian Athletics Championships

Xinhua) 10:14, July 15, 2023

Li Ling of China celebrates after the women's pole vault final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese track and field team swept the gold and silver medals in both the women's discus throw and women's pole vault at the Asian Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Feng Bin easily won the women's discus title with a throw of 66.42 meters, breaking her own championships record. Her compatriot Wang Fang finished second with a throw of 58.49 meters.

In the women's pole vault final, Li Ling took the gold medal with 4.66 meters. After securing the victory, Li tried to break her own Asian record of 4.72 meters, but her attempt at 4.73 meters was unsuccessful. Niu Chunge finished second with 4.51 meters.

In other events, Xu Zhuoyi won silver in the men's 110m hurdles in a time of 13.39 seconds, and Xu Shuangshuang grabbed silver in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at 9:44.54. Zhong Jiawei added a bronze medal for China in the women's long jump with an attempt of 6.46 meters.

In the women's 100m final, Ge Manqi won bronze with 11.40 seconds, while Singapore's Veronica Shanti Pereira clocked the fastest time of 11.20 seconds and became her country's first Asian athletics champion.

Japan's Yanagita Hiroki won the men's 100m final in 10.02 seconds, while Chinese sprinter Chen Jiapeng placed seventh in 10.30 seconds.

Li Ling of China competes during the women's pole vault final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Li Ling of China competes during the women's pole vault final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Xu Shuangshuang of China celebrates after the women's 3,000m steeplechase final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Xu Shuangshuang (2nd L) of China competes during the women's 3,000m steeplechase final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Xu Shuangshuang of China celebrates after the women's 3,000m steeplechase final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Ge Manqi of China reacts after the women's 100 meters final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Ge Manqi (2nd R) of China competes during the women's 100 meters final at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, July 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

