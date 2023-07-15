China bags men's and women's hammer throw golds at Asian Athletics Championships

BANGKOK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China bagged both gold medals in men's and women's hammer throw events at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 here on Thursday.

In the men's hammer throw final held in the morning, Wang Qi clinched the gold with his fourth attempt of 72.13 meters. He achieved valid results in four throws, with both his fourth and sixth attempts surpassing the 70-meter mark.

In the women's hammer throw, Zhao Jie won China's third gold medal of the competition with her second throw reaching 69.39 meters.

In the men's 1,500m final, Liu Dezhu brought home a bronze medal with 3:42.30. Liu was leading at one point in the last lap but was eventually overtaken by Indian and Japanese runners before the finishing line.

In the women's 100m hurdles final, Chinese athlete Wu Yanni was disqualified for false start.

After two days of competition, Japan tops the medal table with 7 golds, 8 silvers and 3 bronze medals, followed by China with 3 golds, 3 silvers, and one bronze medal.

